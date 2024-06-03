Calgary getting financial bump and buzz from unlikely place: the Oilers

With the Oilers punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup finals on Sunday, the playoff buzz is still alive in Alberta.

It marks the first finals appearance for the Oilers since the spring of 2006 when they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes.

While many Flames fans may be conflicted, businesses are feeling a nice boost from the deep run, even if it's centred in Edmonton.

"We've had almost a sellout every single night that the Oilers have been playing," said Kyle Gordon, owner of the Pig and Duke Pub on 12th Avenue S.W.

"It'd definitely been noticeable."

Jersey City and Lids have seen the effect as well, with a strange phenomenon that seems to underline the divided loyalties of Calgary fans.

"There is a love-hate relationship here, I'm noticing. I think it depends how long and how true you've been a Flames fan for," said Travis Hillier, an assistant district sales manager for Lids.

"If it's in your roots, there's definitely some people hopping on the Florida bandwagon, but we're still seeing a lot of people hop on the Oilers bandwagon as well."

The Oilers are one of the most Canadian teams possible – 22 of the 34 players listed in its 2023-24 lineup are Canadian-born, including captain Connor McDavid, widely considered the best player in the world right now.

The Oilers play their first game against the Panthers on Saturday in Florida.

Edmonton has won five cups in its history – the last in the 1989-90 season.