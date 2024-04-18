Calgary golf courses open this weekend following spring snow

Four (or should we say 'fore') of Calgary city-owned golf courses are opening to the public this weekend.

McCall Lake already opened its 18-hole course and driving range on April 12, while Maple Ridge opened its 18-hole course that same day.

However, the city was then delivered with a dump of snow.

The two courses will reopen on Saturday, along with Shaganappi Point's 18-hole course, nine-hole course and driving range.

Then, the following day, Confederation Park will open its nine-hole course and driving range.

Online booking is available now through the City of Calgary’s booking portal.

Maintenance rates will be in effect at both courses.

The City of Calgary owns five golf courses in total; Lakeview is the only one not opening this weekend.

For more information you can visit the City of Calgary's website.