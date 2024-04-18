CALGARY
Calgary

Calgary golf courses open this weekend following spring snow

A stock photo of a golfer swinging a club. (Pixabay/422737) A stock photo of a golfer swinging a club. (Pixabay/422737)
Share

Four (or should we say 'fore') of Calgary city-owned golf courses are opening to the public this weekend.

McCall Lake already opened its 18-hole course and driving range on April 12, while Maple Ridge opened its 18-hole course that same day.

However, the city was then delivered with a dump of snow.

The two courses will reopen on Saturday, along with Shaganappi Point's 18-hole course, nine-hole course and driving range.

Then, the following day, Confederation Park will open its nine-hole course and driving range.

Online booking is available now through the City of Calgary’s booking portal.

Maintenance rates will be in effect at both courses.

The City of Calgary owns five golf courses in total; Lakeview is the only one not opening this weekend.

For more information you can visit the City of Calgary's website.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

What does it mean to be 'house poor' and how can you avoid it?

The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Edmonton

Lethbridge

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Saskatoon

Regina

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News