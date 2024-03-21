Calgary grandmother swaps 'recall' for 'respect' (just a little bit)

Those Recall Gondek signs are getting plenty of attention all around Calgary, both for and against.

Grandmother Carolyn Pogue saw the signs, part of a campaign calling for the removal of Mayor Jyoti Gondek, and felt they were disrespectful.

So, she and a friend decided to grab some spray paint and change the word "recall" to "respect" on one sign.

Pogue says Gondek was democratically elected and broke no laws, and should answer for her decisions at the ballot box rather than through recall.

She also feels there is an element of misogyny fuelling the movement to end the sitting mayor's run.

"They (female politicians) are considered fair game for rude and nasty and terrible behaviour," Pogue told CTV News in an interview on Thursday.

"I know that there has been name-calling, there has been swearing and things like that going to her home – she (Gondek) has said publicly that those things have happened to her.

"They (female politicians) get targeted."

Some voices on social media demand charges be laid against Pogue.

Pogue says she got across the message she wanted to get across, and won't deface more signs.