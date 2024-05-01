CALGARY
Calgary

    • 2 dead in Highway 22 crash, road conditions and weather possibly to blame: RCMP

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    A man and woman, both from Calgary, died as a result of a serious crash on Highway 22 on Tuesday.

    At 6 p.m., RCMP say members from the Claresholm and Nanton detachments were dispatched to the scene on the route near Highway 520, in the M.D. of Ranchland.

    Police believe a southbound vehicle, driven by a 38-year-old man, crossed the centre line and struck a northbound vehicle.

    "Road and weather conditions at the time may have been a factor," police said in a news release.

    The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to hospital in Calgary in serious condition.

    The passenger, a 72-year-old woman, died of her injuries in hospital.

    The other male driver remains in hospital in serious condition.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How can I tell if I have norovirus? Expert explains symptoms

    The highly contagious norovirus is spreading across Canada, with some symptoms overlapping with other viruses. CTVNews.ca spoke with a health expert to find out how you can tell you have norovirus, the most common form of stomach flu, and what to do if you have it.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News