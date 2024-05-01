2 dead in Highway 22 crash, road conditions and weather possibly to blame: RCMP

A man and woman, both from Calgary, died as a result of a serious crash on Highway 22 on Tuesday.

At 6 p.m., RCMP say members from the Claresholm and Nanton detachments were dispatched to the scene on the route near Highway 520, in the M.D. of Ranchland.

Police believe a southbound vehicle, driven by a 38-year-old man, crossed the centre line and struck a northbound vehicle.

"Road and weather conditions at the time may have been a factor," police said in a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to hospital in Calgary in serious condition.

The passenger, a 72-year-old woman, died of her injuries in hospital.

The other male driver remains in hospital in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.