Calgary home sales in September down nearly 12 per cent from year ago mark

CALGARY -

The Calgary Real Estate Board says home sales in the city for September were down nearly 12 per cent compared with the same month last year.

The board says home sales totalled 1,901 for the month as sales of detached homes fell 23 per cent compared with a year ago and sales of semi-detached homes pulled back 27 per cent.

However, sales of apartments rose 23 per cent compared with September 2021, while row houses gained three per cent.

The board says September saw new listings decline by 10 per cent compared with a year ago, while inventory levels were nearly 21 per cent lower than September 2021.

Benchmark prices were up 11 per cent compared with the same month last year and up six per cent compared with the beginning of the year.

Sales for the first nine months of this year totalled 24,977, up 15 per cent compared with the same period in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2022.