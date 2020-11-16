CALGARY -- A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the shooting death of a Calgarian earlier this month has been arrested.

Calgary police say 33-year-old Michael Andrew Onischuk, who was wanted for second-degree murder for the death of 37-year-old Jessie James Hanaghan, was arrested on Sunday.

No other information was released.

Hanaghan was found dead in his home in the southeast community of Copperfield last month.

Police also earlier located a vehicle — a white, four-door Jaguar XF— connected to Onischuk.

Through investigation it was determined Hanaghan died as a result of a shooting and on Nov. 4 police issued a release asking for the public’s help locating Onischuk.

Police said Onischuk has also been charged with attempted murder of a woman in her 20s.

Onischuk is scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 20.