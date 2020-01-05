CALGARY -- Calgary police's homicide unit has been called in to investigate after a body was found early Sunday morning in Fish Creek Park.

Few details are available but police were called to an area near the Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant in southeast Calgary at around 7:30 a.m.

Police are still working to identify the victim.

Police currently have the area cordoned off as they investigate.

This is the second suspicious death in Calgary Sunday. Earlier that morning, police were called to 1th Avenue and First Street S.E. for reports of a man in medical distress. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.