Calgary library closed until Friday following 'traumatic incident'

The Calgary Library closed abruptly Wednesday afternoon, following an incident that police say was connected to a person who was involved in a mental health crisis.

Officials with the CPS said officers responded to the Central Library, located on 3 Street S.E., for reports of "a traumatic incident involving a person in a mental health crisis."

There are no details about what exactly took place, but police say there is no risk to the public.

"This incident is not considered criminal in nature, however, due the public nature of the incident we are releasing details to ensure our community knows there are supports available to those who are struggling," police said in a release.

The library tweeted at 1:30 p.m. that it would be closed for the remainder of the day.

The library didn't say what happened, but added that it will share more information as it becomes available.

Central Library will be closed for the remainder of today, August 17, due to an incident onsite. Emergency Medical Services and Calgary Police were notified and are now onsite. We will share more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/5GIRCkuYgq — Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary) August 17, 2022

Officials add that supports are being made available to staff members at the Central Library and anyone who may have witnessed the event.

"Our Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) is a free service offered to all victims of crime or tragedy. VAST can be reached at 403-428-8398, or toll-free at 1-888-327-7828."

Police say the library will be closed for the rest of the day on Wednesday and on Thursday as a result of the incident.