Calgary library closed until Friday following 'traumatic incident'

The Calgary Central Library. (Photo by: View Pictures/Doublespace/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) The Calgary Central Library. (Photo by: View Pictures/Doublespace/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump supporters' threats to judge spur democracy concerns

Hundreds of federal judges face the same task every day: review an affidavit submitted by federal agents and approve requests for a search warrant. But for U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the fallout from his decision to approve a search warrant has been far from routine.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina