Calgary man charged with weapons trafficking in connection with RCMP investigation

Blackfalds RCMP are seeking the public's help to find a Calgary man wanted for a number of weapons-related offences.

Officials say an investigation into weapons trafficking, launched in April 2021 by members of the Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP as well as the Calgary Police Service identified a suspect.

Andrew Joseph Bento, 37, from Calgary, faces four counts of weapons trafficking.

A warrant for Bento's arrest was issued in May, but RCMP have not located him yet and that's why police need the public's help.

He is described as:

183 centimetres (6') tall;

88 kilograms (194 pounds);

Blue eyes; and

Brown hair.

Blackfalds RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance for any information on the Bento's whereabouts. Please contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or your local police if you have any information.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.