CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary man dies in highway crash near Priddis
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 4:16PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 23, 2018 8:33AM MDT
A 25-year-old Calgary man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash near the community of Priddis on Monday afternoon.
Turner Valley RCMP responded to a three vehicle collision on the highway at about 12:40 p.m.
Police say a westbound car crashed into an eastbound semi tractor-trailer unit and then a highway maintenance truck.
A 25-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two truck drivers were transported to a Calgary hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since been released.
Traffic was diverted around the scene for several hours and the highway was reopened at about 9:00 p.m.
An RCMP collision analyst is investigating.