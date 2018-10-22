

CTV Calgary Staff





A 25-year-old Calgary man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash near the community of Priddis on Monday afternoon.

Turner Valley RCMP responded to a three vehicle collision on the highway at about 12:40 p.m.

Police say a westbound car crashed into an eastbound semi tractor-trailer unit and then a highway maintenance truck.

A 25-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two truck drivers were transported to a Calgary hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since been released.

Traffic was diverted around the scene for several hours and the highway was reopened at about 9:00 p.m.

An RCMP collision analyst is investigating.