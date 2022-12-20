Calgary man last seen in Banff Trail located

Calgarian Roy Rempel Duck, 43, has been the subject of a missing persons investigation but police confirm he has been located and is safe. (CPS) Calgarian Roy Rempel Duck, 43, has been the subject of a missing persons investigation but police confirm he has been located and is safe. (CPS)

