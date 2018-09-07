A Calgary man who owned TREADZ Auto Group has pleaded guilty to defrauding dozens of people in a vehicle consignment scheme.

TREADZ Auto Group was shut down in 2014 after it allegedly sold a number of vehicles on consignment and kept the money.

In 2016, police arrested and charged Sean O'Brien with 164 counts of fraud and theft that resulted in losses totaling more than $2.2 million.

On Friday, O’Brien pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud over $5000.

He broke down while addressing the court and apologized to the victims saying, ‘whatever happens here today will never make up for what I did.’

The Crown and defence are recommending a three year sentence.

O'Brien will be back in court for sentencing next month.