CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary man's remains found near Tsuut’ina First Nation

    Kyle Schuiling was found dead on April 3, 2024. (Supplied by Alberta RCMP) Kyle Schuiling was found dead on April 3, 2024. (Supplied by Alberta RCMP)
    Share

    A Calgary man has been identified as the victim whose remains were found after a fire in Rocky View County last week, near the Tsuut’ina First Nation.

    Emergency crews responded to a grass fire near Range Road 40 and Township Road 241 on Wednesday, April 3.

    Crews found human remains while extinguishing the flames.

    The Alberta RCMP major crime unit subsequently took over the investigation.

    On Tuesday, following an autopsy, RCMP said the death is being investigated as a homicide and the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Kyle Schuiling of Calgary.

    RCMP, in consultation with Schuiling's family, released a photo of the man.

    They're asking anyone with information on his death to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out

    As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Super Trudeau's pre-budget tour is about saving himself

    Over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has embarked on a one-party election campaign in the lead-up to next week's budget. But former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues the only thing people will remember from this budget is the number: how big a deficit it's going to leave.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News