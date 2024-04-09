Calgary man's remains found near Tsuut’ina First Nation

A Calgary man has been identified as the victim whose remains were found after a fire in Rocky View County last week, near the Tsuut’ina First Nation.

Emergency crews responded to a grass fire near Range Road 40 and Township Road 241 on Wednesday, April 3.

Crews found human remains while extinguishing the flames.

The Alberta RCMP major crime unit subsequently took over the investigation.

On Tuesday, following an autopsy, RCMP said the death is being investigated as a homicide and the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Kyle Schuiling of Calgary.

RCMP, in consultation with Schuiling's family, released a photo of the man.

They're asking anyone with information on his death to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.