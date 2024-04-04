RCMP launch homicide investigation after human remains found near Tsuut'ina First Nation

Human remains were discovered near the Tsuut’ina First Nation on Wednesday and police are treating the death as a homicide.

The investigation was launched after Tsuut’ina First Nation fire crews discovered human remains while attending a grass fire in the area of Range Road 40 and Township Road 241 in Rocky View County on Wednesday morning.

An autopsy was completed on the body on Thursday, but police did not provide any further identifying information about the victim

Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service responded to the scene on Wednesday night, along with RCMP.

The Tsuut'ina police advised the public at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday about an "increased police presence" near the west side of the First Nation due to an ongoing investigation but said there was no risk to the public.

The RCMP major crime unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 780-585-3767.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online through www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.