Calgary man to be sentenced for manslaughter in traffic stop death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett

A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the New Year's Eve death of Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett one year ago is expected to be sentenced Friday morning.

Amir Abdulrahman, 20, was the passenger in an SUV Harnett had stopped in the community of Falconridge on Dec. 31, 2020 after noticing its license plate didn’t match its registration.

The vehicle took off, dragging 37-year-old Harnett 437 metres before he fell and ended up in the path of an oncoming car.

Two other officers tried to revive him, but he died an hour after the incident.

Abdulrahman was originally charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter before Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Robert Hall in December.

Crown prosecutor Mike Ewenson has asked for an eight-to-nine-year prison term, while defense lawyer Balfour Der argued his client should receive a two-year-jail term followed by two years of probation.

The youth police allege was driving at the time of Harnett’s death is slated to start a jury trial on Jan 31. He was 17 years old at the time and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day



