Calgary mayor responds after dozens protest in front of her home
Nearly 50 people gathered in front of Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's home on Sunday, calling her a fake mayor and denouncing the city's vaccination policy.
Gondek took to Twitter Monday night to respond to the rally that has garnered attention from Premier Jason Kenney, former Mayor Naheed Nenshi, and hundreds of Calgarians.
She said she remains proud to serve the city and that this incident does not define Calgarians.
A similar protest took place in front of the provincial Health Minister Jason Copping's home on New Year's Day when around 50 people gathered to push back against public health measures.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Strong west wind in Calgary today
-
-
-
-
-