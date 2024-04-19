Calgary mayor to comment on controversial rezoning plan

CALGARY
    So far, about 70 per cent of the feedback about Calgary's rezoning plan has been against the idea. Next week's public hearing is expected to be the largest in city history. (File) So far, about 70 per cent of the feedback about Calgary's rezoning plan has been against the idea. Next week's public hearing is expected to be the largest in city history. (File)
    Mayor Jyoti Gondek is expected to share her thoughts on Calgary's rezoning plan – one of the most contentious issues to face the city in recent years.

    Several hundred people have already signed up to speak at Monday's council meeting, which is expected to be dominated by the plan to add more high-density housing.

    Thousands more have sent written submissions for the debate that's expected to last the whole week.

    Calgary city council is considering amending its land-use bylaw to allow more density in all communities.

    If passed, Calgary's base zoning district would be changed to R-CG, a classification that allows for row homes and duplexes to be built in residential zones.

    The city has been gathering feedback on the issue through public information sessions and online webinars over the past few months and officials say, so far, about 70 per cent of respondents have been against the idea.

    However, the land-use change would unlock $228 million in federal funding to build affordable housing.

    Gondek is scheduled to share her comments on the idea on CTV Morning Live Friday morning.

