CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary moves goalposts for water usage, residents still push past limits

    Calgarians used 506 million litres of water on Tuesday, past the limit the city says is "unsustainable" for its water utility system. Calgarians used 506 million litres of water on Tuesday, past the limit the city says is "unsustainable" for its water utility system.
    Share

    Crews are still working 24 hours a day to repair issues along Calgary's Bearspaw feeder main and, after consistently pushing past the limit on water use for several days, officials moved the mark.

    Unfortunately, announcing the new limit hasn't done much good as water use on Tuesday was 506 million litres – up 1 million litres from Monday.

    During a media conference, the city's director of infrastructure services announced that the water services team had come up with "new ways" to bring more water to Calgarians.

    "One of the learnings was our ability to reconfigure existing pumps to reroute the flow of water," Michael Thompson said on Tuesday.

    Under this new configuration, Thompson said the city can reliably provide 485 million litres of water per day and up to 500 million litres by "straining" the system.

    The City of Calgary has released updated water use data on Sept. 4, along with more details about what the system can and can't handle over the next three weeks of repairs. (Supplied)

    At that upper rate, Thompson said the city would find it difficult to fill underground storage tanks and pumps can't be taken offline for maintenance.

    "We are pushing and straining the system at its maximum."

    Any water use above that point means Calgary is "at a greater risk of running out of water."

    Thompson says he know Calgarians will be able to keep under this new limit for the next three weeks while repairs are ongoing.

    "We've seen Calgarians reduce before we asked for these reductions. We were over 600 million litres.

    "We've seen everyone be able to come together and reduce your indoor water use and stop your outdoor water use and we're asking you to continue that for the next three weeks."

    The City of Calgary will provide another update on water main repairs at 2 p.m. MT.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent

    The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns as Russian strikes kill 7 people in Lviv

    Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western Ukraine city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    • OC Transpo saving millions with delayed launch of Trillium Line

      OC Transpo is saving millions of dollars due to the delayed launch of the new Trillium Line, as testing continues on the north-south line between Bayview Station and Riverside South. The Transit Service Delivery and Rail Operations budget is forecasting an $18 million surplus in 2024, mainly due to the delayed launch of the Trillium Line.

    • WATCH LIVE

      WATCH LIVE Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent

      The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News