Calgary moves goalposts for water usage, residents still push past limits
Crews are still working 24 hours a day to repair issues along Calgary's Bearspaw feeder main and, after consistently pushing past the limit on water use for several days, officials moved the mark.
Unfortunately, announcing the new limit hasn't done much good as water use on Tuesday was 506 million litres – up 1 million litres from Monday.
During a media conference, the city's director of infrastructure services announced that the water services team had come up with "new ways" to bring more water to Calgarians.
"One of the learnings was our ability to reconfigure existing pumps to reroute the flow of water," Michael Thompson said on Tuesday.
Under this new configuration, Thompson said the city can reliably provide 485 million litres of water per day and up to 500 million litres by "straining" the system.
The City of Calgary has released updated water use data on Sept. 4, along with more details about what the system can and can't handle over the next three weeks of repairs. (Supplied)
At that upper rate, Thompson said the city would find it difficult to fill underground storage tanks and pumps can't be taken offline for maintenance.
"We are pushing and straining the system at its maximum."
Any water use above that point means Calgary is "at a greater risk of running out of water."
Thompson says he know Calgarians will be able to keep under this new limit for the next three weeks while repairs are ongoing.
"We've seen Calgarians reduce before we asked for these reductions. We were over 600 million litres.
"We've seen everyone be able to come together and reduce your indoor water use and stop your outdoor water use and we're asking you to continue that for the next three weeks."
The City of Calgary will provide another update on water main repairs at 2 p.m. MT.
WATCH LIVE Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Trudeau should step down to prevent Poilievre from winning election: LGBTQ2S+ activists
LGBTQ2S+ activists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pledge to remain the Liberal leader through to the next election, despite dwindling public support, is putting them at risk.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns as Russian strikes kill 7 people in Lviv
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western Ukraine city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.
No COVID-19 vaccines available in Alberta at present, officials say
There are no COVID-19 vaccines available in Alberta right now, the UCP government confirmed to CTV News on Tuesday.
'He didn't deserve to die like that': 15-year-old boy fatally gunned down steps from Toronto police station
Mario Giddings was supposed to start Grade 11 at Weston Collegiate Institute on Tuesday morning. Instead, those who knew and loved him are mourning his death after the 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Monday evening in the parking lot of a plaza just across the street from a Toronto police station.
Queen guitarist Brian May says he had a 'minor stroke' but can still play
Brian May, the lead guitarist of British rock band Queen, revealed Wednesday that he had a 'minor stroke' last week, which caused him to temporarily lose control over his arm.
Raygun apologizes to breakdance community for backlash to her Paris Olympic performance
Rachael Gunn, the Olympic breaker who went viral for her dance performance at the Paris Games last month, has apologized to the breaking community for the backlash she brought upon it.
