A Calgary paramedic has been charged with sex crimes involving a child, police have confirmed to CTV News.

The Calgary Police Service is withholding the details of the case due to its sensitive nature but have said there is "no risk to the public" as a result of the alleged incident.

Investigators would not confirm the gender or age of the accused or anything about the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

The Alberta Health Services is also unable to release any information on the alleged assault.

"In circumstances where an employee is charged with a serious criminal offence, AHS policy is to place the employee on leave pending the outcome of any investigation."