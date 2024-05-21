CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary paramedic injured in the line of duty

    A Calgary paramedic was injured in the line of duty on Tuesday.

    EMS says a crew responded to a report of a patient in distress in Auburn Bay over the noon hour.

    A paramedic was injured with a knife as they tried to help the patient.

    The injured paramedic was still able to provide care before being treated in hospital for minor injuries.

    The original patient was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition by a second EMS crew, escorted by police.

    Police continue to investigate.

