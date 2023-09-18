Calgary pastor sentenced to 60 days in jail for involvement in Coutts border blockade

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA -

A Calgary pastor was sentenced to 60 days in jail for his involvement in the Coutts border blockade in February 2022.

Artur Pawlowski was sentenced in a Lethbridge courtroom Monday morning. Pawlowski was found guilty of one count each of mischief and breaching a release order for his role in protests against COVID-19 public health measures.

Pawlowski was sentenced to 60 days, but has 60 days time served, so he has 0 days left to serve.

During the sentencing, the defence said Pawlowski has accepted his responsibility in his actions at the blockade. The Crown said Pawlowski has a high-risk of reoffend.

The protests at Coutts, Alta., blocked the province's main border crossing into the United States for more than two weeks in early 2022.

During Pawlowski’s trial, Crown prosecutors said his impassioned speech to truckers in February 2022 fanned the flames of unrest and convinced them to stay at the border crossing for another two weeks.

A third charge of one count of destroying essential infrastructure without lawful right was stayed.