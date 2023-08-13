Calgary pet adoption event aims to find 'furever homes' for animals

A special animal adoption event was held Saturday to help find forever homes for animals in need.

The event was put on by the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society, more commonly known as AARCS.

Saturday's event featured a "choose your own adoption fee" for small critters and dogs and cats over six months old.

The shelter is dealing with a record number of animals, with over 800 currently in its care.

"Lack of pet-friendly rentals, inflation, and cost of living – all of those things are having an impact on families and people are having to make really difficult decisions, so we are definitely seeing an increase in animals needing to come into care," said AARCS stakeholder relations manager Rachel Kote.

WOW, what a day!

Thank-you, to everyone who came out to our adoption events! 🙏

17 animals found new homes 🏡 and 13 others have pending applications! 🥳

We’re so grateful, we’re extending our #ChooseYourAdoptionFee until the end of the month!#yyc #yeg pic.twitter.com/kAJiGpTLq9 — AARCS - Rescue 🐾 (@AARCS_Canada) August 13, 2023

Saturday's event also featured information on fostering, volunteering and a donation drive to help cover items and costs for all the animals in their care.

According to a social media posting, 17 animals were adopted Saturday with 13 others having pending applications.

To learn more about the shelter and critters available for adoption, visit AARCS.ca.