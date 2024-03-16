CALGARY
    Calgary playoff hopes take a hit as Oil Kings dominate late in 6-2 win in Edmonton

    The Oil Kings fell behind early, then roared back with six straight to defeat the Calgary Hitmen 6-2 in a game played at Rogers Place in Edmonton. (Photo: X@EdmOIlKings) The Oil Kings fell behind early, then roared back with six straight to defeat the Calgary Hitmen 6-2 in a game played at Rogers Place in Edmonton. (Photo: X@EdmOIlKings)
    The Hitmen got off to a fast start Friday night in Edmonton, but soon came crashing back to earth as they lost to the Oil Kings 6-2.

    Ethan Moore and Carter Yakemchuk scored the games’ first two goals, propelling the Hitmen to a 2-0 first period lead before John Szabo replied for Edmonton to make it 2-1 after one period.

    In the second, Edmonton took the lead on goals from Gracyn Sawchyn and Ty Nash.

    The Oil Kings ran away with it in the third, getting a pair of goals from Marc Lajoie and one from Ethan MacKenzie as the Oil Kings outshot the Hitmen 36-31.

    The loss put a dent in the Hitmen’s playoff aspirations. They are five points back of the Prince Albert Raiders with four games left.

    Next up for the Hitmen is a St. Patrick’s Day clash with the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the Saddledome.

    Puck drop for that one is scheduled for 4 p.m.

