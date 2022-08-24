Calgary police arrest man in brazen daytime shooting

Calgary police say a man believed to be responsible for to a daytime shooting in Radisson Heights/Albert Park earlier this month has been arrested.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of 15th Avenue S.E. at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Police believe two men were involved in an argument at a residence. One left, but later returned in a truck, allegedly shooting at the home.

No injuries were reported and the suspect had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

Police say members of the Cochrane RCMP department located the truck in the community of Morley on Aug. 16.

Calgary police searched the vehicle and found a firearm inside.

On Aug. 17, Cochrane RCMP officers located and arrested a suspect, who remains in custody.

The accused is also alleged to be responsible for a drive-by shooting in Morley.

Malik Holloway, 24, is charged with:

Careless use of a firearm;

Pointing a firearm;

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose;

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of a firearm in a vehicle;

Four counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order;

Two counts of failure to comply, and

One count of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

"Our efforts to address gun violence rely on strong community support," said a police news release Wednesday.

"If you have information that could help an investigation, such as witnessing suspicious behaviour or vehicles, please contact police. Even something small can have a great impact on an investigation."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.