CALGARY -- More than two years after the body of a baby was found lying in a northwest Calgary parking lot, police have made an arrest in the case.

Charges of indignity to a human body are pending against one person, Calgary police said.

Investigators have not released the name of the suspect yet because they have not been formally charged.

Officers were called to an area behind a grocery store at Bowness Road and 79 Street N.W. on Dec. 24, 2017, at about 11:30 p.m.

They said a resident had called them when they discovered the body of a newborn baby girl.

An autopsy determined the child was born about 24 hours before she was left there and had been alive when she was discovered.

There were no signs of trauma found on the girl's body, police say.

Two months after the discovery, investigators released an image of a woman believed to resemble the mother of the baby girl, dubbed 'Babe Eve' by first responders, using a process called 'DNA phenotyping.'

Police say it was the first time they used the method, which involved extracting the mother's DNA from evidence found at the scene, during an investigation.

It allowed them to create a fairly accurate picture of what the person looked like in order to generate tips from the public that could help with the investigation.

(Supplied/Calgary Police Service)

Officials said Thursday approximately 70 tips were received from the public during the course of the investigation and a combination of CCTV evidence and confirmation of DNA from 'Baby Eve' and her mother led police to proceed with charges.

"This is a case that weighed heavily on the minds and hearts of not only investigators but the larger community" said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a release.

"While particulars surrounding motive and intent will unfold as part of the court process, we hope this provides some level of closure for all involved."

Police are expected to release further details at 6 p.m.