Calgary police at scene of unknown incident

Police have taped off a scene in northeast Calgary Friday morning for an unknown incident.

Officers are in the area of Cornerstone Avenue between Cornerstone Street and 60 Street N.E.

The nature of the incident is unknown, and EMS tells CTV News they have not been called out to respond.

At around 4:40 a.m. several police vehicles, including a K9 unit was on scene, but left shortly after, leaving behind just four CPS cruisers to hold down a police line.

People living in the area are waking up to flashing lights and questions about exactly what happened.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available…