    Calgary police block off scene near southwest school

    Calgary police are seen outside John Costello School in Strathcona Park on Jan. 16, 2024. Calgary police are seen outside John Costello School in Strathcona Park on Jan. 16, 2024.
    A southwest Calgary school has been blocked off after one person was seriously injured, police said Tuesday morning.

    At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello School in Strathcona Park.

    There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was hurt in "a targeted incident."

    After 10 a.m., police issued a public alert about a vehicle they said was connected to the incident.

    "We are asking for the public's help to locate a white, 2009 Honda CR-V, Alberta licence plate TAJ 371," CPS said.

    If seen, police ask the public not to approach it and instead call them immediately.

    This is a developing story and we will have more details when they are available…

