CALGARY -- Calgary police have responded to three separate shootings in the city since Friday night.

A man was found dead in an Eau Claire parkade shortly after 8:00 p.m. on June 5 after gunfire rang out.

No suspects are in custody. Police are unsure what led to the man’s death.

In video footage, obtained by CTV News from a resident, who did not wish to speak, shows a man firing a gun in a residential neighbourhood in the northeast around 10:00 p.m. that same night.

Police say two men in a silver sedan shot at a dark-coloured BMW along Tarington Way N.E.

Residents say they are worried about the incident, especially because they have children.

Investigators say the silver sedan left the scene and crashed on the on-ramp to 64 Avenue from southbound Deerfoot Trail. The driver sustained serious injuries while the passenger only minor injuries.

Both were taken into custody.

Police are still looking for the dark-coloured BMW that was involved, wishing to speak with the occupants.

Police say there was property damage to multiple homes but no one was injured.

Officers say they are also investigating another report of shots fired into a home in the Castleridge area, more than two hours after the shooting in Taradale.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a home on Castlegrove Road N.E. which was struck by at least seven bullets, many of which pierced the front window.

Investigators say they have little information on this incident and hope witnesses will come forward with any details.