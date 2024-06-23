Okotoks piles on Giants in Fort McMurray, winning 9-1

The Okotoks Dawgs put on a power display Saturday night, defeating the Fort McMurray Giants 9-1.

Connor Crowson led the way for the Dawgs, driving in four runs one night after hitting a home run against the Giants.

Tucker Zdunich, Barry Eiseman and Kadyn Williams all chipped in two hits apiece.

It was the second straight night the Dawgs put up nine runs against the Giants. They also won Friday night, 9-0.

Saturday’s victory improved the Dawgs’ record to 16-2.

The Giants fell to 8-14.

The only team the Dawgs have lost to this season is Lethbridge.

Garett Maloney allowed one hit over five innings, striking out four and lowering his ERA to 2.00.

The Dawgs return to Seaman Stadium Tuesday to take on Sylvan Lake.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.