    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

    A Sled Island performance from 2015. (Facebook/Sled Island - Photo: Bobbi Barbarich) A Sled Island performance from 2015. (Facebook/Sled Island - Photo: Bobbi Barbarich)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Sled Island 2024

    • What: Calgary's Sled Island Music and Arts festival returns this weekend, showcasing more than 150 bands.
    • When: Thursday, June 19 to Sunday, June 23.
    • Where: Various venues throughout the city.
    • Cost: Prices vary.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sled Island (@sledisland)

    Rodney's Oyster Fest + Shucking Competition

    • What: Rodney's Oyster House hosts its sixth annual Oyster Fest + Shucking Competition, raising money for The Mustard Seed.
    • When: Sunday, June 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: Rodney's Oyster House, 355 10 Ave. S.W.
    • Cost: Tickets are $35 and include one drink ticket and one food ticket.

    Snoop Dogg

    • What: Snoop Dogg brings his Cali to Canada tour to Calgary, featuring DJ Quik and Warren G.
    • When: Friday, June 21, 2024.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

    Walk for Reconciliation 

    • What: Join the 15th annual Walk for Reconciliation, an opportunity to reflect on the difficult history and atrocities of residential schools in Canada, the legacies of survivors and steps we can take toward healing.
    • When: Friday, June 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Where: Walk starts at the Harry Hays Building (220 Fourth Ave. S.E.) and ends at The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland (750 Ninth Ave. S.E.).
    • Cost: Free.

    National Indigenous People's Day at Heritage Park

    • What: Heritage Park celebrates National Indigenous People's Day with a Pow Wow (included with admission) and campfire chats from 4 – 6:30 p.m.
    • When: Friday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.
    • Cost: General admission (16-64) $34.95, children (three to 15) and seniors (65+) $24.95. Indigenous people get in for free.

    OHSOTO’KINO: Indigenous Peoples Day at Studio Bell

    • What: Calgary's National Music Centre hosts a special event showcasing local Indigenous song, music and dance for Indigenous Peoples Day.
    • When: Friday, June 21 at 1 p.m. 
    • Where: Studio Bell, 850 Fourth St. S.E.
    • Cost: Admission to Studio Bell is free for everyone on June 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Headstones

    • What: Canadian rock band Headstones perform in Calgary with special guests Arcana Kings.
    • When: Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m.
    • Where: Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr.
    • Cost: $46 for general admission or $49 for bleachers.

    The Dark Knight

    • What: Head to The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland to attending a screening of The Dark Knight.
    • When: Saturday, June 22, 2024 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Where: The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: $12.

    Immersive Disney Animation

    • What: Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMOP Centre.
    • When: June 12 to Aug. 18, 2024.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura

    • What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura, a show featuring some of the greatest songs of theFriends era.
    • When: June 8 to Aug. 10.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

