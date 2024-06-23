Untreated water available for residents, businesses at 2 Calgary locations as water consumption continues to drop

An outbreak of summer weather didn’t deter Calgary from turning off the taps Saturday.

At her Sunday morning update, Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek said the city’s water consumption Saturday came in at 451 million litres, well below its threshold level and the lowest total in the past three days.

“That was great news,” Gondek said.

The positive data came on a day when the temperature hit 25 degrees in the city, with more hot, sunny weather in the forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Untreated river water is available at two different locations in the city, at Baker Park and the Ogden Boat Launch, the mayor said.

“Take what you need,” Gondek said. “It’s a temporary fix.

“This is river water,” she added. “Not safe for consumption.”

The mayor said the city was “actively exploring ways to expand the number of locations” to make untreated water available.

She added that the target completion date for repairs remains July 5, which is opening day of the Calgary Stampede.

