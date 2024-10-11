CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police identify victim of deadly shooting

    Calgary police investigate a fatal shooting on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Calgary police investigate a fatal shooting on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.
    Share

    Calgary police have released the identity of a man shot to death in the community of Forest Lawn on Thursday.

    Officers were called to the 900 block of 40 Street S.E. for reports of a shooting at 7:20 p.m.

    Investigators found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene.

    The victim was taken to hospital where he later died.

    On Friday, following an autopsy, police revealed the victim was 62-year-old Michael Vesterfelt.

    Police say his death is Calgary's 14th homicide of 2024.

    Anyone with information about Vesterfelt's death is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce

    U.S. planemaker Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10 per cent of its global workforce, delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and announced substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News