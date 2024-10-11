Calgary police identify victim of deadly shooting

Calgary police have released the identity of a man shot to death in the community of Forest Lawn on Thursday.

Officers were called to the 900 block of 40 Street S.E. for reports of a shooting at 7:20 p.m.

Investigators found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital where he later died.

On Friday, following an autopsy, police revealed the victim was 62-year-old Michael Vesterfelt.

Police say his death is Calgary's 14th homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information about Vesterfelt's death is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.