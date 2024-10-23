Marino moves closer to returning to Top 100 after singles victory in Calgary

Rebecca Marino is moving closer to returning to the Top 100 after winning the Calgary National Bank Challenger tournament Sunday at Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre.

The win was Marino’s third singles title of 2024, after earlier victories at tournaments in Guanajuato, Mexico and Ilkley, United Kingdom.

Marino thanked Calgary in a post on X and Instagram earlier this week.

“Thank you Calgary!” she said. “This week was a dream – I’m so proud to be from Western Canada, so to win this tournament was extra special like playing at home!

“So much appreciation and gratitude for everyone who made this week so memorable on and off the court.”

Marino defeated American Anna Rogers 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

She has moved up to No. 118 in the world rankings, according to an online posting on the Tennis Canada website.

Her previous high was No. 38, in July 2011. In 2013, she took an indefinite break from tennis and enrolled at the University of British Columbia, where she studied English literature and joined the rowing team.

She returned to tennis in January, 2018, and in her first tournament back, won a singles title in Antalya, Turkey.

American Murphy Casson won the men’s final, defeating American Govinda Nanda 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.