    • Calgary police investigate shooting in Taradale

    Calgary police say no one was hurt when multiple shots were fired at a home in Taradale early Monday.
    Calgary Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in the community of Taradale.

    Around 1:45 a.m. police responded to Tararidge Court N.E. for reports of multiple shots fired.

    On scene, multiple bullet holes could be seen in one of the windows on the home.

    It's unclear if anyone was home at the time, but CPS says no one was injured.

