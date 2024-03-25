CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police investigate stabbing in Redstone

    Calgary police say a person was stabbed in the northeast community of Redstone on March 24, 2024. Calgary police say a person was stabbed in the northeast community of Redstone on March 24, 2024.
    A person was stabbed in the northeast Calgary community of Redstone on Sunday, police say.

    At 9:12 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Red Sky Green N.E.

    A single victim was found suffering from stab wounds.

    They were taken to hospital in stable condition.

    There is no information on any suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

