Calgary police investigating racist graffiti targeting southwest Sikh temple

CALGARY -

Racist language spray painted on the roadway to a Sikh gurdwara in Calgary's southwest is being condemned on social media and by the Calgary Police Service.

Images on Twitter show the hateful words on the street that target the temple at the Sikh Society of Calgary Gurdwara in West Springs.

One section of the graffiti appeared to take aim at turban head coverings.

Calgary police confirm the hateful vandalism was first reported Monday morning and the diversity unit is leading the investigation.

We are aware of the graffiti incident that occurred at the @DashmeshC. Our Diversity unit is working closely with the community. This action is unacceptable and we are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to hold the responsible parties accountable. #yyc — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) October 26, 2021

Many of the tweets are condemning the act of hatred and standing against intolerance.

The World Sikh Organization also tweeted out that this is the second time this particular house of worship has been targeted (WARNING: Tweet includes unblurred images of this week's graffiti) by hateful attacks as swastikas were painted on the building in 2016.

Anyone with information regarding who is responsibility for the racially-motivated vandalism is asked to contact police.