CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police locate missing seniors last spotted in Monterey Park

    Calgary Police Service
    Share

    Calgary police say they have located two seniors who went missing from Monterey Park on Wednesday morning.

    The 81-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were last seen together in the northeast community at 9:30 a.m.

    Police issued an update at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday saying both had been located.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News