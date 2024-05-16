Cougar warning issued after elk killed in Banff campground: Parks Canada

Parks Canada has issued a warning for a campground in Banff due to a cougar frequenting the area.

Officials sent out the warning for Tunnel Mountain Campgrounds and the surrounding area on Wednesday evening.

In a statement Thursday, Parks Canada said staff discovered the carcass of a young elk that had been killed by a cougar in the Tunnel Mountain Village 2 campground on Wednesday morning.

The warning includes all trails, facilities and campgrounds within the Tunnel Mountain area and along the Tunnel Mountain bench.

Special caution is recommended in these areas, according to Parks Canada. The warning is in place until further notice.

A map of Tunnel Mountain Campground shows the area affected by a cougar warning issued on May 15, 2024. (Parks Canada)

To avoid encounters with cougars, Parks Canada encourages visitors to:

Travel in groups;

Be cautious during dawn and dusk;

Travel slowly if cycling or jogging and don’t wear earbuds;

Make noise to alert wildlife of your presence;

Carry bear spray;

Keep dogs leashed and walk them during daylight hours if possible;

Leave the area if you see or smell a dead animal; and

Never approach, entice or feed wildlife.

If you encounter a cougar, Parks Canada said to not approach the animal, try to make yourself appear bigger, immediately pick up small children and be aggressive by shouting, waving sticks or throwing rocks.

Anyone who sees a cougar or fresh signs of carnivore activity is asked to leave the area immediately and call Banff park dispatch at 403-762-1470.