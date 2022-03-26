Calgary police looking for teenage girl, missing since Thursday

Police are looking for Indigo Cormer, 13, who was last seen in Calgary on Thursday afternoon. (Supplied) Police are looking for Indigo Cormer, 13, who was last seen in Calgary on Thursday afternoon. (Supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina