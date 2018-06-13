The CPS is reminding Calgarians to lock their doors and protect themselves as officers are seeing a rise in the number of home invasions and robberies in the community.

Officials say that at about 3:10 a.m. on June 8, a man broke into a home in the 500 block of Panatella Boulevard N.W. while the occupants were asleep inside.

The culprit ransacked both floors of the home and eventually fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was tracked down six hours later and arrested in the community of Tuxedo Park.

Arlan James Cronan, 18, is charged with one count of break and enter.

Officers say that the incident highlights the need for security for everyone in the city as the summer sets in.

“As the weather gets warmer and more people are out enjoying the fresh air, we want to remind citizens to lock up their homes, garages and vehicles,” said Sergeant Todd Nichol of the CPS Centralized Break and Enter Teams in a release. “In a case where a door is left unlocked or a window is left open, a break in can happen in a matter of seconds and can have major impacts for the victim. Overnight break ins are especially serious as they have the potential to create very dangerous situations for homeowners.”

The CPS says that all residents need to keep safety in mind, with particular regard to homes and vehicles.

They are providing the following tips to help keep Calgarians safe and secure:

Ensure that all doors and windows are secured at all times, even when you’re home.

Always lock your vehicles and close your garage doors, even if you are nearby or only leaving for a short period of time.

Establish a routine where you check that all doors and windows, including the garage, are properly secured before leaving your home or going to bed.

Make sure to remove garage door openers from vehicles parked outside your residence.

Never leave spare keys for your residence or vehicle inside your vehicle or other obvious hiding spots around your residence.

If you are away, ensure a friend or neighbour picks up your mail and flyers, and keeps your yard appearing cared for, giving the impression that you’re around.

Use timers to control lighting within the home.

Install exterior motion lights to brighten dark areas around doors or windows to make them easily seen by a neighbour or passersby.

Consider installing home surveillance equipment and vehicle alarm systems and vehicle anti-theft devices.

Report any suspicious activity or behaviour, such as someone trying door handles on parked vehicles.

Lock your doors and close all windows at all times, even while you are in your yard.

Hide your valuables out of sight, or better yet, take them with you.

Police say there were 156 residential break and enters last month and 91 of those took place in the overnight hours.