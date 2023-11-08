Calgary police seek dash-cam footage of October hit-and-run on Deerfoot

Calgary police are asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect in a late October hit-and-run on Deerfoot Trail.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, at around 6:30 p.m., a black Toyota Corolla on northbound Deerfoot just south of 17 Ave. S.E. was hit by a black Jeep Cherokee, damaging the vehicle substantially.

The Jeep Cherokee then fled the scene following the collision. The driver of the Corolla was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police ask that anyone with dash-cam footage from northbound Deerfoot between Glenmore Trail and 17 Ave S.E. between 6:15 and 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, contact police.

Anyone else with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.