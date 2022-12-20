Calgary police seek missing man last seen in Banff Trail
The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as they search for a 43-year-old man last seen in a northwest neighbourhood.
Roy Rempel Duck's last known whereabouts were in the community of Banff Trail on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 16.
Rempel Duck is described as:
- Approximately 183 centimetres (6') tall;
- Weighing 86 kilograms (190 lbs);
- Having brown eyes; and,
- Having short grey hair and a goatee.
As of last Friday, the missing man was wearing:
- A light grey shell jacket;
- A black sweatshirt with 'Canada' in white lettering;
- Grey and black camouflage pants; and,
- Black Nike running shoes with a white logo and white eyelets.
He may also be wearing a blue toque and yellow work gloves.
Anyone with information regarding Rempel Duck's location is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands without power as snowstorm cancels ferries, suspends transit on Vancouver Island
Most of Vancouver Island remains covered by winter storm warnings Tuesday as heavy overnight snow has suspended transit services, closed schools and cut power to thousands.
Manufacturing, importing straws and other single-use plastics now banned
Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect. As of today, companies can no longer produce or bring into Canada plastic checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks, straws and takeout containers.
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
Air Force reinstates officers disciplined for 'egregious' fighter pilot call sign
The Royal Canadian Air Force is reinstating two officers disciplined over a homophobic nickname given to a fighter pilot.
First images of British banknotes featuring King Charles III unveiled
The first images of banknotes featuring King Charles III were unveiled on Tuesday by the Bank of England.
Police say they have grounds to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
Plastics ban will have 'sizable effect' on Canada's ecosystems, expert says
The federal plastic ban that comes into effect Dec. 20 will reduce plastic in landfills and force industries to find sustainable alternatives, an expert says.
Police working to identify motive in 'horrendous' Vaughan condo mass shooting
Police north of Toronto are working to determine the motive in what they've called a "horrendous" shooting at a condo that left five people, plus the suspected gunman, dead.
Lionel Messi's World Cup celebration post is most-liked in Instagram history
Freshly crowned World Cup champion Lionel Messi has already scored another achievement — racking up the most likes on an Instagram post, surpassing the previous record holder.
Edmonton
-
TransEd to give update on southeast LRT pier repair work Tuesday morning
TransEd's CEO is scheduled Tuesday morning to provide an update on the work to repair 30 piers of Edmonton's Valley Line Southeast LRT.
-
Wetaskiwin County woman dead; man charged with 1st-degree murder
A man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of a Wetaskiwin County woman.
-
School buses cancelled throughout Edmonton region due to extreme cold
With an extreme cold warning in effect for Alberta's capital region and beyond, several Edmonton-area school divisions cancelled bus service Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
'Consider postponing non-essential travel': Traffic chaos as B.C. hit with double the forecasted snow
The South Coast of British Columbia is recovering from a major snowstorm that was far worse than initially forecast.
-
Snowstorm over southern B.C. halts flights at Vancouver airport
Most of British Columbia is covered by weather warnings as snow, extreme cold and arctic outflow winds grip the province, with those conditions playing havoc with transportation, especially across the south coast.
-
Thousands without power as snowstorm cancels ferries, suspends transit on Vancouver Island
Most of Vancouver Island remains covered by winter storm warnings Tuesday as heavy overnight snow has suspended transit services, closed schools and cut power to thousands.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's latest budget forecast calls for smaller-than-expected deficit
Nova Scotia's finance minister says the province is expected to end its fiscal year in the red, but the projected size of the deficit for 2022-23 will be smaller than expected.
-
SIRT clears Halifax police officers after man claims his rib was broken during arrest
Nova Scotia's police watchdog has determined Halifax Regional Police officers should not be charged after a man claimed to have suffered a broken rib during an arrest.
-
N.S. announces orientation program for internationally-trained doctors
A new orientation program is coming to Nova Scotia to help welcome more than 100 internationally-trained doctors to the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Thousands without power as snowstorm cancels ferries, suspends transit on Vancouver Island
Most of Vancouver Island remains covered by winter storm warnings Tuesday as heavy overnight snow has suspended transit services, closed schools and cut power to thousands.
-
As temperatures drop, Vancouver Island plumber expects flood of calls for burst water pipes
In the plumbing business, cold temperatures are referred to as the calm before the storm. As the snow falls and the thermometer dips below freezing, Victoria plumber Wade Roberts knows his phone is about to start ringing.
-
Search for missing hiker near Victoria suspended
Approximately 170 search-and-rescue volunteers from across B.C. converged on the hiking trails near Sooke, B.C., on Saturday in an effort to locate Melissa McDevitt, who last spoke to her family on Dec. 8.
Toronto
-
Police working to identify motive in 'horrendous' Vaughan condo mass shooting
Police north of Toronto are working to determine the motive in what they've called a "horrendous" shooting at a condo that left five people, plus the suspected gunman, dead.
-
Nearly 80 per cent of Ontarians believe health care to be in a 'state of crisis,' new poll shows
Nearly 80 per cent of Ontarians believe that health care across the province is in a state of crisis, according to a new poll conducted by Environics Research.
-
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier 'more optimistic' on health-funding deal after meeting with Trudeau
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he is 'more optimistic' about reaching a health-care funding deal with Ottawa after his meeting today with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Quebec police arrest two in connection with 2021 killing possibly connected to organized crime
Quebec provincial police's organized crime squad arrested Sylvain Kabbouchi and Tareck Youssef Baydoun in connection with Nitchell Lapaix's killing in August, 2021. Police say there is an organized crime connection in the case.
-
A man was killed after cars crash into Montreal mall
A man in his 50s has died after he was hit by a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Lachine. The female passenger, 58, in the vehicle that was hit was also hospitalized, but her condition is stable. The driver of the vehicle that hit the other car, a 76-year-old man, was hospitalized for shock.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Food Bank giving emergency $500,000 grant amid surging demand
The Ottawa Food Bank is giving an emergency grant to food banks within its network amid what it calls "unprecedented" demand.
-
Brazen Ottawa carjacking caught on camera
A man forced a pregnant woman and her young son from their car on Riverside Drive Sunday night. The incident was caught on dashcam.
-
These are the Ottawa Public Library's 10 most popular books of 2022
The Ottawa Public Library has revealed its most-requested books of the past year, with a familiar title topping the list.
Kitchener
-
Business security camera captures scene of Kitchener shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
-
WRDSB trustees recommend masks be worn in schools
Trustees for Waterloo region's public school board have decided to formally recommend masks be worn in schools, but the vote wasn't unanimous.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon airport sees delays, cancellations due to 'extreme weather across Canada'
Many travellers expecting to leave or arrive at Saskatoon's airport had the travel plans upended due to weather-related delays in other markets.
-
City of Saskatoon spends $17M on properties near downtown arena site
Saskatoon city council has authorized a purchase of more than $17 million for three buildings adjacent to the proposed location of a new downtown arena.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater data shows 150 per cent jump
The researchers monitoring the city's wastewater for evidence of COVID-19 have measured a jump compared to the previous reporting period.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two dead, three in custody for murder at Sudbury hotel
Sudbury police say they are investigating a double homicide at a local hotel Tuesday morning. In the last week in northern Ontario, there have been a total of five murders.
-
Ontario man denied jackpot because he doesn't have photo ID
An Ontario man hit the jackpot playing a slot machine last month in Etobicoke, but he still hasn’t been able to collect his winnings because he doesn’t have photo ID.
-
Allegedly drunk driver crashes into OPP cruiser at R.I.D.E. checkpoint
Police charged a motorist accused of crashing into a marked OPP cruiser at a R.I.D.E. checkpoint with impaired driving.
Winnipeg
-
Skip the gift wrapping and arrive early: Travel tips for the holiday season
As airport terminals fill up with the increased hustle and bustle of holiday traffic, the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) is sharing travel tips to help make your trip a smooth one.
-
Manitoba deficit set to shrink as economy and Crown energy utility rebound
The Manitoba government is, for the second time in three months, shrinking the size of its projected deficit.
-
'Emotionally, I am drained:' Winnipeg man's cancer surgery cancelled at last minute
A Winnipeg man who waited months for prostate cancer surgery is now left to wait even longer. David Gaboury told CTV News he went in for his prostatectomy, a procedure where the prostate is either partially or entirely removed, on Friday, December 16, 2022, only to have it cancelled at the very last second. He said that to say he is disappointed is an understatement.
Regina
-
RCMP report increase in thefts, break-ins in south-central Sask.
A steady increase in property crimes, including theft and break-and-enters has been reported in south-central Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.
-
Scarth Street pedestrian mall may soon allow vehicles
The City of Regina is hiring a consultant to come up with a plan and one of the decisions to be made is whether limited traffic should be allowed on the pedestrian mall.
-
Extreme cold warnings issued across southern Sask. as wind chills approach -50
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan as wind chill values hit -40 C or -50 C.