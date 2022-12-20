Calgary police seek missing man last seen in Banff Trail

The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as they search for a 43-year-old man last seen in a northwest neighbourhood.

Roy Rempel Duck's last known whereabouts were in the community of Banff Trail on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 16.

Rempel Duck is described as:

Approximately 183 centimetres (6') tall;

Weighing 86 kilograms (190 lbs);

Having brown eyes; and,

Having short grey hair and a goatee.

As of last Friday, the missing man was wearing:

A light grey shell jacket;

A black sweatshirt with 'Canada' in white lettering;

Grey and black camouflage pants; and,

Black Nike running shoes with a white logo and white eyelets.

He may also be wearing a blue toque and yellow work gloves.

Anyone with information regarding Rempel Duck's location is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.