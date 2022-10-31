Calgary police seek suspects wearing jerseys during Mount Pleasant break-and-enter

Calgary police are looking for information on a break-and-enter in the community of Mount Pleasant earlier this year where both of the suspects were potentially wearing Flames jerseys.

The break-in happened at a home in the in the 500 block of 18th Avenue N.W. between 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, while the homeowners were away.

Police believe two suspects were involved, both of whom were wearing red jerseys with black and yellow markings – the same colours as the Calgary Flames.

Investigators believe the jerseys represent "a local sports team or athletic group."

The first suspect is described as being approximately 16 to 18 years old, 182 centimetres (6’) tall with a muscular build and brown hair.

The second suspect is described as being approximately 15 to 18 years old, 177 centimetres (5’10”) tall, with a medium buildand dark-brown hair

In addition to the jersey, police say the second suspect was wearing a cream-coloured baseball hat and black knee-length shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.