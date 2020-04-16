CALGARY -- Calgary police say a 52-year-old man, who served a three-year sentence for accessing child porn and breaching a court order, has been released.

Alexander Bathgate was released into the Calgary area after serving his sentence, police say.

He has a long list of previous convictions for offences such as sexual assault, sexual interference, assault, drug possession, robbery, theft and multiple breaches of court orders.

The majority of Bathgate's crimes were committed in B.C., namely Abbotsford, Vancouver, Burnaby and Prince George.

He has also committed offences in Dryden, Ontario, Medicine Hat, Edmonton and Calgary.

Bathgate is described as:

Caucasian

5-9 (175 cm) tall

160 pounds (72.5 kg)

Grey hair

Brown eyes

Police say he is known to use the alias Alex Wisla. Bathgate also has a number of distinct tattoos, including a demon face and flames on his chest, a woman's face and stack of skulls on his shoulders.

Calgary police say they are releasing this information because, after careful consideration, they feel it is in the best interest to notify the public about Bathgate's release.

Officials say he will be monitored by the Calgary Police Service High Risk Offender Program.