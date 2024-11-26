Morning temps across the west colder than major cities in all three territories
A number of well-positioned low pressure systems (a low complex) have creating a slight pattern reversal with Arctic air continuing to funnel through much of the country south of the territories.
Because of those conditions, temperatures across most of Alberta and Saskatchewan early Tuesday were colder than major centres like Yellowknife, Whitehorse and Iqaluit.
This low complex will start to break down throughout the day Tuesday allowing for some warmer air to sneak into the southwest corner of Alberta, but this will be short-lived.
Starting Wednesday, daytime highs will drop below seasonal lows in Calgary, with light and scattered flurries likely for most of the central and southern regions midweek.
A sinking trough will cut through Ontario by Thursday bringing unusually cold temperatures for central and eastern Canada to start the weekend, and behind that a moderating pattern should emerge starting in the B.C. by the end of the weekend.
Alberta to announce actions against Ottawa's proposed emissions cap
Trudeau confirms premiers meeting, Poilievre calls Trump tariff threat 'unjustified'
Netanyahu says he supports proposed ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday recommended his Cabinet approve a United States-brokered ceasefire agreement with Lebanon's Hezbollah, setting the stage for an end to nearly 14 months of fighting linked to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.
Loonie tanks after Trump threatens tariffs on Canadian goods
The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level since May 2020 after Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian goods shipped to the United States once he takes office in January.
As Trump vows major tariff hike, a look at what the U.S. imports from Canada
Some Canadian products could face huge tariffs on the first day of Donald Trump's administration in January. Here’s a quick look at what the U.S. imports from Canada.
Canadian government suspends contracts with Boissonnault's former company
The medical supply company co-founded by Liberal MP and former minister Randy Boissonnault has been suspended from bidding on or entering into contracts with the Government of Canada.
DEVELOPING Follow live: Notorious killer Paul Bernardo seeks parole
Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, is seeking parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
Violence in Montreal had nothing to do with pro-Palestinian cause: police chief
Montreal's police chief says it's 'impossible' for protest organizers to prevent people bent on violence from infiltrating demonstrations.
They thought they'd found Amelia Earhart's plane. Instead, the search continues
The disappearance of pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart more than 87 years ago has remained one of the most captivating mysteries in history, with a handful of explorers devoted to scouring the seas for any clue to her final whereabouts.
DEVELOPING Trudeau confirms premiers meeting, Poilievre calls Trump tariff threat 'unjustified'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be convening a meeting of all of Canada's premiers 'this week' to discuss U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's intent to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office, if border issues aren't addressed.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Trump's border concerns are valid as tariffs loom
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Donald Trump’s concerns about the border are valid, as the president-elect threatens sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods.
From Rogers Place to Winspear Centre, here's how accessible Edmonton concert venues are
For most people buying a concert ticket, questions like “How am I going to get into a venue?” or “Where will I go to the bathroom?” aren’t top of mind, but for people with disabilities, these issues can make or break a night out.
Alberta to announce actions against Ottawa's proposed emissions cap
The Alberta government is hitting back at the proposed federal emissions cap Tuesday afternoon.
'Let's do this': Crowsnest Pass mayor wants proposed coal mine sooner than later
A mayor in southwestern Alberta is hoping for an immediate meeting with Premier Danielle Smith to discuss a coal project his community has voted in favour of being built.
Nenshi says not sending voter cards due to postal strike could affect byelection
Alberta Opposition Leader Naheed Nenshi says a decision not to mail out voter registration cards due to the Canada Post strike could hurt turnout in a provincial byelection that's been called for a week before Christmas.
Lethbridge business community concerned as Canada Post strike drags on
Lethbridge businesses are starting to feel the pressure after 11 days of the Canada Post workers’ strike. The strike comes right as the Christmas shopping season is kicking into high gear.
B.C. teen with avian flu remains in critical care, source of infection still unknown
The teenager who is infected with the first human case of H5N1 avian influenza acquired in Canada remains in critical care at BC Children’s Hospital, officials said Tuesday.
Shots fired into Delta home, police say
No one was injured when a suspect fired shots into a home in North Delta early Tuesday morning, police say, and the suspect remains at large.
B.C. premier says Canada will negotiate from 'position of strength' on US tariff
British Columbia Premier David Eby says Canada must stand together and negotiate from its position on strength against plans by United States president-elect Donald Trump to impose a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico.
Mounties seize cannabis, submachine guns in B.C. investigation
Mounties say they have dismantled a large drug distribution ring in Metro Vancouver, seizing automatic weapons and hundreds of kilograms of illicit cannabis.
Saskatoon man hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead
A man has been taken to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead early on Tuesday.
City budget adjusted to include 5.84% property tax bump
The City of Saskatoon's planned property tax increase in its proposed budget has been marginally bumped up to 5.84 per cent.
Saskatoon businesses prepare for possible holiday impact amid Canada Post strike
As Canada Post workers mark their second week on the picket line, some Saskatoon businesses say they’ve had to adapt to disruptions in postal services during their busiest time of year.
Defence-called expert says Regina chiropractor accused of sexual assault followed industry standards
An expert called by Ruben Manz’s defence counsel testified the Regina-based chiropractor, who is facing several sexual assault charges, followed the industry standard of care when treating the complainants.
Sask. premier says Trump tariff on products would be 'disastrous' for food security, energy, employment
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says if President-elect Donald Trump imposes a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico it would have a disastrous effect on food security and energy across North America.
Here are the winners of the 2024 ExploreSask photo contest
The winners of Tourism Saskatchewan's annual ExploreSask photo contest have been revealed.
Ford says Trump's proposed 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods like 'a family member stabbing you right in the heart'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods proposed by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is akin to 'a family member stabbing you right in the heart.'
Traveller at Toronto Pearson airport caught with 45 kg of weed in her luggage: RCMP
A 21-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly attempting to conceal 45 kilograms of cannabis in her luggage.
Loonie tanks after Trump threatens tariffs on Canadian goods
The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level since May 2020 after Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian goods shipped to the United States once he takes office in January.
Violence in Montreal had nothing to do with pro-Palestinian cause: police chief
Montreal's police chief says it's 'impossible' for protest organizers to prevent people bent on violence from infiltrating demonstrations.
Shipping container of teddy bears pulled out of river near Montreal
A shipping container full of teddy bears that fell into the St. Lawrence River near the Port of Montreal over the weekend has been successfully removed.
Legault says Trump's 25 per cent tariff would pose 'huge risk' for Quebec, Canadian economies
Premier François Legault says President-elect Donald Trump's threat of a 25 per cent tariff on all imports would pose a 'huge risk' to the Quebec and Canadian economies.
Nova Scotians head to the polls to vote in snap election; results delayed by an hour
Nova Scotians are casting their votes Tuesday in a snap provincial election, but they won't learn the outcome until after 9 p.m., due to a delayed opening at a polling station.
N.S. lobster buyer calls for heightened policing after shot fired into Meteghan home
A lobster buyer in Meteghan, N.S., is looking for heightened policing aimed at organized crime after a bullet was fired into his home on Saturday night.
Halifax-area residents served by Lake Major asked to continue to conserve water despite recent rain
Halifax Water continues to ask residents and businesses who are served by Lake Major to conserve their water use.
'It would mean a recession': Premier Kinew speaks on Trump's tariff threat
Tariffs on Canadian goods headed to the United States would mean a recession in Manitoba. That is how Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew feels about comments from president-elect Donald Trump Monday.
Portage la Prairie Mall closing after 45 years
A beloved retail staple in Portage la Prairie, Man., is shutting its doors at the end of the year.
Steinbach man charged with child luring: RCMP
A 20-year-old man from Steinbach has been charged with child luring, and RCMP have released one of his social media handles to help identify more victims.
'It's insulting:' Ontario premier slams Trump on Canadian tariff threat
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is reacting to a threat from incoming U.S. president-elect Donald Trump to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, calling the proposal ‘insulting’ and emphasizing the need for leaders to work together on a response.
More winter weather expected this week in Ottawa
A freezing rain warning in Ottawa has been lifted after a low-pressure system moved through eastern Ontario on Tuesday. Environment Canada says freezing rain will transition to rain as temperatures rise above 0 C this morning.
Land near Dow's Lake being cleared in advance of new Civic Campus construction
This is another step in the plan to construct a cutting-edge replacement for the aging Civic Campus, which just celebrated its 100th anniversary.
Sudbury resident scammed out of $20K, suspect from southern Ont. charged
A 21-year-old from southern Ontario has been charged with several offences after a victim from Greater Sudbury was tricked into giving him $20,000.
Suspect in attempted murder in Cobalt, Ont., makes court appearance
The 18-year-old suspect charged in a disturbing attack on his ex-girlfriend was in court Tuesday morning.
Sudbury driver arrested for impaired twice in 8 hours
A 38-year-old Sudbury man arrested for impaired driving Monday afternoon was arrested for the same offence early Tuesday morning.
One person seriously injured in collision with dump truck
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious collision between a dump truck and a minivan in Clearview Township.
Multi-vehicle crash involving dump truck sends 3 to hospital
Three people were hospitalized after police say a dump truck struck four vehicles in Newmarket on Monday afternoon.
Midland murder trial enters final week with accused claiming self-defence
The trial of a Midland man accused of murder in the fatal stabbing of his tenant three years ago is in its final week as the Crown and defence prepare to make their closing arguments to the jury.
Victims' families urge parole board to keep 'sadistic' killer Bernardo behind bars
The mothers of two teenage girls who were tortured and murdered by Paul Bernardo made emotional pleas at a Parole Board of Canada hearing Tuesday to keep the notorious killer and rapist behind bars, as he makes his third attempt to secure a release.
Police responding to barricaded person call in Kitchener
There is an increased police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood as police respond to a call about a barricaded person.
INTERPOL warns Guelph Police of concerning social media post
A Guelph teenager has learned to be more careful about what she posts online after one of her Snapchat stories caught the attention of INTERPOL.
Fatal crash reported south of Ingersoll
A stretch of road south of Ingersoll is expected to be closed for several hours following a crash. OPP are on scene of the two-vehicle crash on Plank Line, which is closed between McBeth Road and Salford Road.
Man allegedly breaks into woman’s house, stands naked with a knife beside her bed: Sarnia police
Sarnia police have issued a public safety advisory in the area of Kathleen Avenue and East Street following the report of a disturbing break and enter.
Sending parents home with their healthy infants sooner, LHSC establishes permanent early discharge program
The Early Discharge Program allows parents and newborns to be discharged, and have a midwife follow up with them at home to complete screening and assessments as opposed to having those take place in the hospital.
Two suspects wanted for pharmacy break-in
Windsor police are searching for two suspects after a break-in at a pharmacy on Tecumseh Road East.
Lakeshore man facing more sex assault charges after second alleged victim comes forward
Essex County OPP say a Lakeshore man is facing more sexual assault charges after a second alleged victim has come forward.
Amicable end proposed for former Grace Hospital site
The Corporation of the City of Windsor and Fairmount Properties LLC issued a joint statement about the former Grace Hospital site near downtown Windsor.