Morning temps across the west colder than major cities in all three territories

A number of well-positioned low pressure systems (a low complex) have creating a slight pattern reversal with Arctic air continuing to funnel through much of the country south of the territories.

Because of those conditions, temperatures across most of Alberta and Saskatchewan early Tuesday were colder than major centres like Yellowknife, Whitehorse and Iqaluit.

This low complex will start to break down throughout the day Tuesday allowing for some warmer air to sneak into the southwest corner of Alberta, but this will be short-lived.

Starting Wednesday, daytime highs will drop below seasonal lows in Calgary, with light and scattered flurries likely for most of the central and southern regions midweek.

A sinking trough will cut through Ontario by Thursday bringing unusually cold temperatures for central and eastern Canada to start the weekend, and behind that a moderating pattern should emerge starting in the B.C. by the end of the weekend.