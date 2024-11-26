CALGARY
Calgary

    • Morning temps across the west colder than major cities in all three territories

    Share

    A number of well-positioned low pressure systems (a low complex) have creating a slight pattern reversal with Arctic air continuing to funnel through much of the country south of the territories.

    Because of those conditions, temperatures across most of Alberta and Saskatchewan early Tuesday were colder than major centres like Yellowknife, Whitehorse and Iqaluit.

    This low complex will start to break down throughout the day Tuesday allowing for some warmer air to sneak into the southwest corner of Alberta, but this will be short-lived.

    Starting Wednesday, daytime highs will drop below seasonal lows in Calgary, with light and scattered flurries likely for most of the central and southern regions midweek.

    A sinking trough will cut through Ontario by Thursday bringing unusually cold temperatures for central and eastern Canada to start the weekend, and behind that a moderating pattern should emerge starting in the B.C. by the end of the weekend.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Follow live: Notorious killer Paul Bernardo seeks parole

    Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, is seeking parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News