Calgary shelter lowers adoption fees to help animals find homes

Faced with hundreds of pets without homes over the holidays, a local animal shelter has lowered its adoption fees for all residents looking to add a furry friend to their family.

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) says it's currently caring for nearly 600 animals and it needs Calgarians to come forward to adopt pets so the organization can help other animals.

To help with the effort, AARCS is allowing adopters to set their own fee, subject to a minimum rate.

Officials say some of the animals have been with the facility for months while others have been there for years.

AARCS says one of its dogs, Miley, has been at the shelter for more than two years and needs a family who could manage her moderate medical issues.

"We cannot believe someone hasn't snapped her up! Miley is such an easy dog around the house and brings so much life, laughter, and love into our home," the group says on its website.

AARCS is among the many animal shelters in Calgary that have experienced an increase in the number of pets being surrendered.

The Calgary Humane Society said Monday it's at capacity while another group, Parachutes for Pets, is expanding its operations to include an emergency shelter.

The AARCS adoption event runs from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.

Full details on minimum fees and adoptable animals, which include dogs, cats and rabbits, are online.