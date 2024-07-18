Calgary Police warn of scam where someone pretends to be the police

Calgary police issued a warning Thursday about a new scam where someone pretends to be them.

In a social media post on X, police said that a victim was approached online by someone claiming to be a police officer. They used a photo of an actual police officer and asked for money from the victim.

“CPS officers will never ask citizens for money,” they posted.

“We are reminding Calgarians encountering suspicious messages or scams to ignore texts from strangers,” they added. “Block suspicious numbers and never send money or share personal information such as credit card numbers, dates of birth, or social insurance numbers with unknown individuals.”

Anyone who isn’t sure about an officer’s identity can ask to see visible identification with a photo and can call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.