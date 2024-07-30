Calgary professional race driver looking to further his career in open wheel cars

Kevin Foster earned his professional ranking by placing third in the 2023 FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) French F4 Championship as a rookie.

The Formula 4 series is an official step on the ladder to Formula 1.

He had two pole positions, one win, seven second-place finishes and two thirds for total of 10 podiums in 14 races.

"I think it takes a lot of passion, dedication, drive, hunger, all those good things," said Foster.

"At the end of the day it's getting into a go kart, finding your local kart club and hopping in one, that's sort of the first level of professional motorsports.

"Then from there, you can look at the transition into cars, whether you want to go into formula cars or into tin tops, which are the full body cars."

The 20-year-old began go karting at age 13 in Strathmore, where his consistent speed on the track eventually made him a Canadian karting champion and earned him a scholarship at the Area 27 Motorsports Park in Oliver, B.C.

"They had hosted a karting shootout, which gave a scholarship to the Feed Racing School in France," he said. "It also had a scholarship where if you were to win their competition, they would be able to fund your Formula 4 season."

Kevin's mom Stephanie is Korean. As such, Foster he wears the Korean and Canadian flags on his racing suits.

She says proud, but isn't a fan of racing.

"I'm really against it," she said. "But Kevin's eyes, he was so firm and good at it, so he has the talent, has the passion, has knowledge. Now I'm feeling comfortable, but I still cannot watch until everything's done and Kevin calls me, and says, 'Mom, I'm done. I did good.'"

Foster got a taste for racing at three years old in his dad's garage, which was full of engine parts and motorbikes.

"I got both Kevin and his sister on motorcycles when they were very young," said Les Foster.

"It was just as a way to build some skill, coordination and as I told my wife, just for the future when they come to driving cars."

Then came go karts.

"So we searched out the local track outside of Calgary, and they had a try-a-kart day, and after that he was hooked," he said. "We joined up for the club and started in the racing series for Kevin."

Troy Pachal, team principal of the Alloy Racing Team, is passionate about developing young Canadian talent.

He's not a race driver, but knows the value of promotion and needed Foster's outgoing personality and knowledge on the track.

Pachal says the team based in Strathmore was built around Foster.

"I had no idea what I was doing," he said.

"I saw this young guy working with a gentleman in his late 40s/early 50s, and Kevin was being so kind and patient and coaching. I knew that this young driver was extremely competent in the field, that he was racing, and yet he was taking time to help somebody else.

"I was like, 'Who is this? And can you help me too?' And so through Kevin's generosity, that's how we got connected."

Pachal says Foster has always been more mature than his age, and he's enjoyed watching him excel in Formula 4.

"The incredible thing I've seen about Kevin is that when the pressure is at a level he's never experienced, he performs at a level he never has," he said.

"To me, that's what champions are made of, so it's not just something I saw in Kevin; it's something I witnessed continually in the series that he's been in."

Foster says he's focused this year on promoting himself but keeping his skills sharp by driving on a race simulator, similar to what many professional drivers use.

"You will see drivers all the way from F1 competing and hopping on," he said. "For example, Max Verstappen (2024 F1 points leader) hopping on the sim and you can race against him in real time."

But he says the one thing the simulator can't recreate is the G-forces or the extreme temperature inside the cockpit of an open wheel race car.

"The G-forces is one thing, acting on your neck and your arms," he said. "But it's really the heat that's the killer. Those hot races during the summer where you are in a car for 30, 40 minutes, even an hour, that's where you really start to feel it hit you."

Foster says there are only 20 drivers in Formula 1, and he has a long way to go to get a seat with one of the teams in the series.

"I feel like F1 is a bit of an arm's reach out for me," he said. "You have to have so many different variables go right, an immense amount of luck. Me personally, I'd love to end up in IndyCar or Super Formula, both are open wheel championships with spec series cars and they make for incredible racing."

While he's trying to secure a ride for next year, he's paying it forward at the track where he started in Strathmore.

"Kevin's integral to the coaching program that we currently offer," said Pashal.

"The data-based coaching that Kevin's able to bring to the table, he's contributing to the younger drivers and giving back through the team to what he was able to receive in the beginning and so continuing to provide support, provide encouragement, development and marketing connections where we can."

Learn more about Foster and his race journey here: www.kevinysfoster.com