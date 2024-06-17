Calgary Public Library and Wordfest host outdoor read-a-thon on June 25

Do you love being outdoors, while also delving into a new or beloved novel? If you do, then this event is perfect for you.

On June 25, Wordfest and the Calgary Public Library (CPL) are hosting Reading in the Wild, Calgary’s first annual outdoor read-a-thon, in Memorial Park.

"Icelanders have Jolabokaflod, where families read together on Christmas Eve," said Shelley Youngblut, Wordfest’s CEO and creative ringleader.

"We wanted to create something just as life-affirming for Calgarians, but we wanted to expand the circle to include loved ones and perfect strangers."

People of all ages, and reading levels are welcome to bring a book, or borrow one from Alberta’s oldest library, the Memorial Park Library, which opened in 1912.

"Reading in the Wild is a fun way to experience the Library in a beautiful outdoor setting and foster community connection," said Steven Dohlman, events and program partnerships lead at CPL.

"It’s also a chance to learn more about our free services and programming and pick up a new summer read."

The event is free, and takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can sign up for a library card on-site if you don’t have one already.