    • Innisfail RCMP investigate early morning break-and-enters

    Innisfail RCMP investigate early morning break-and-enters
    Mounties out of Innisfail, Alta., are investigating after a pair of break-ins early Tuesday morning.

    Break-and-enters were reported at the Oklahoma Community Hall as well as a commercial mechanical property, Innisfail RCMP say.

    A suspect is seen in a surveillance image released by police.

    The suspect is believed to have been driving a green truck pulling a flat deck trailer.

    The truck could be a Ford F-350, investigators believe.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Mounties in Innisfail at 403-227-3341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

