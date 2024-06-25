Innisfail RCMP investigate early morning break-and-enters

Mounties out of Innisfail, Alta., are investigating after a pair of break-ins early Tuesday morning.

Break-and-enters were reported at the Oklahoma Community Hall as well as a commercial mechanical property, Innisfail RCMP say.

A suspect is seen in a surveillance image released by police.

The suspect is believed to have been driving a green truck pulling a flat deck trailer.

The truck could be a Ford F-350, investigators believe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mounties in Innisfail at 403-227-3341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.